    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland Provides Insights on 2nd Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

    PANAMA

    11.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland shares his opinions and first impressions of the second iteration of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Nov. 29, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or other regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 13:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 988147
    VIRIN: 251129-A-GV534-3459
    Filename: DOD_111407969
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland Provides Insights on 2nd Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

