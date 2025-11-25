U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland Provides Insights on 2nd Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988147" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland shares his opinions and first impressions of the second iteration of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Nov. 29, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or other regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)