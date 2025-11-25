U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland Provides Insights on 2nd Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Markland shares his opinions and first impressions of the second iteration of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Nov. 29, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or other regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
