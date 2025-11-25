U.S. Marines execute simulated CBRN response during bilateral training exercise

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear operations response as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 30, 2025. CBRN response Marines are trained to conduct precise detection, identification, and sampling of hazardous agents to protect personnel, preserve life, and support the attribution of weapons of mass destruction incidents. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)
|11.29.2025
|12.01.2025 02:16
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FI
