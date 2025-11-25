U.S. Marine Corps with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, create an improvised road barrier during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 29, 2025. Combat engineers constructed improvised road barriers to regulate vehicle flow, establish controlled access points, and enhance overall security throughout the operating area. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 01:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988140
|VIRIN:
|251129-M-KU924-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111407133
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Marines build road barriers while deployed in the Baltic sea area, by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
