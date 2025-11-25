U.S. Marines establish a secured area during a bilateral exercise while deployed in the Baltic sea

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, establish a combat service support area during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 29, 2025. The objective of the patrol was to establish a CSSA in order to push logistics support to organic forces and NATO Partners and allies participating in FW25. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988139
|VIRIN:
|251129-M-KU924-4001
|PIN:
|123456-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111407132
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
