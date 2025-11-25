Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines establish a secured area during a bilateral exercise while deployed in the Baltic sea

    FINLAND

    11.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, establish a combat service support area during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 29, 2025. The objective of the patrol was to establish a CSSA in order to push logistics support to organic forces and NATO Partners and allies participating in FW25. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988139
    VIRIN: 251129-M-KU924-4001
    PIN: 123456-A
    Filename: DOD_111407132
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FI

    joint interoperability
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    partners and allies
    USMCNews
    Freezing Winds
    FW25

