USAREUR-AF Army vs. Navy 2025 - Innovation Drives the future

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army units in Wiesbaden assemble and test small unmanned aircraft systems and payload ahead of the annual Army-Navy Game, highlighting the service’s focus on innovation, teamwork, and mission-ready skills. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988138
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-OM679-9190
|Filename:
|DOD_111407096
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
