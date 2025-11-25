Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines execute terrain model demonstration before bilateral training exercise

    FINLAND

    11.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a terrain model demonstration during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 29, 2025. CBRN specialists developed and briefed a detailed terrain model to support planning and execution of a CBRN response practical application. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

    forest
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    USMCNews
    Freezing Winds
    leadership
    FW25

