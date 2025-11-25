U.S. Navy chaplain prays with Marines and Sailors during European deployment

U.S. Navy Lt. Pete Canales, the chaplain of Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Marines and Sailors during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 29, 2025. The mission statement of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps is to promote the spiritual, religious, moral, and personal well-being of the members of the Department of the Navy. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. Canales is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)
