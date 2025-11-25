U.S. Marines execute log operations during bilateral exercise

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, cut fallen trees with chain saws during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gytlo, Finland, Nov. 28, 2025. CLB-6 Marines executed tree falling operations in order to clear a susificient area for Marines to create a bivoauc site for a bilateral training exercise. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|11.28.2025
|11.29.2025 07:31
|B-Roll
|988132
|251128-M-KU924-6001
|DOD_111406791
|00:00:50
|FI
|0
|0
