    U.S. Marines execute log operations during bilateral exercise

    FINLAND

    11.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, cut fallen trees with chain saws during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gytlo, Finland, Nov. 28, 2025. CLB-6 Marines executed tree falling operations in order to clear a susificient area for Marines to create a bivoauc site for a bilateral training exercise. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988132
    VIRIN: 251128-M-KU924-6001
    Filename: DOD_111406791
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines execute log operations during bilateral exercise, by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

