U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive and establish bivouac sites for blateral exercise in Finland

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, set up a bivouac site during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gytlo, Finland, Nov. 28, 2025. CLB-6 Marines and Sailors establish a sheltered workspace that supports sustained logistics operations in preparation for a bilateral training exercise. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|11.28.2025
|11.29.2025 07:31
|B-Roll
|988131
|251128-M-KU924-5001
|123456-A
|DOD_111406788
|00:01:14
|FI
|0
|0
