    U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive and establish bivouac sites for blateral exercise in Finland

    FINLAND

    11.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, set up a bivouac site during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gytlo, Finland, Nov. 28, 2025. CLB-6 Marines and Sailors establish a sheltered workspace that supports sustained logistics operations in preparation for a bilateral training exercise. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988131
    VIRIN: 251128-M-KU924-5001
    PIN: 123456-A
    Filename: DOD_111406788
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive and establish bivouac sites for blateral exercise in Finland, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    USMCNews
    Freezing Winds
    Field enviornment
    FW25
    bivouak

