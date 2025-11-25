Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Guard Marine Corps' 250th Birthday Celebration

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Danette Bruton and Sgt. Isaiah J Scott

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    JTF-SG celebrated the 250th Marine Corps birthday-- marking a significant milestone highlighting their enduring commitment, service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Isaiah Scott)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 14:06
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Marine Corps Birthday
    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Joint Service Member
    JTF Southern Guard
    USMC 250th Anniversary

