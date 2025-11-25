Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dredging Toledo Harbor's Federal Navigation Channel

    TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll video of the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and contracting partners, Ryba Marine Construction Company dredging Toledo Harbor’s federal navigation channel in the lower Maumee River, Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025.
    Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Andre’ M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988119
    VIRIN: 251028-A-VR700-3001
    Filename: DOD_111406652
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: TOLEDO, OHIO, US

