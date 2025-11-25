video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video of the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and contracting partners, Ryba Marine Construction Company dredging Toledo Harbor’s federal navigation channel in the lower Maumee River, Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025.

Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Andre’ M. Hampton)