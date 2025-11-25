B-roll video of the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and contracting partners, Ryba Marine Construction Company dredging Toledo Harbor’s federal navigation channel in the lower Maumee River, Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025.
Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Andre’ M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988119
|VIRIN:
|251028-A-VR700-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111406652
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dredging Toledo Harbor's Federal Navigation Channel, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.