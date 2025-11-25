Ukrainian troops improve their trench-clearing tactics at Norwegian training camp in Poland (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Deep in the forests of south eastern Poland, Ukrainian soldiers are training hard at a new camp established by the Norwegian Army and backed by seven other NATO Allies. Camp Jomsborg was set up earlier this year as part of Operation Legio, an effort to train, equip and fund Ukraine’s armed forces, and is supported by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Poland. Norway leads Legio, and its trainers work side-by-side with counterparts from the Estonian Army to equip Ukraine’s soldiers with the skills they need to fight and prevail on the battlefield. Camp Jomsborg - named after a mythical Viking fortress - is conveniently located near the Ukrainian border and gives the trainees a safe place to learn new skills before returning to the fight. The camp is currently undergoing a significant expansion that will allow it to dramatically increase the number of troops that train there. Footage includes shots of Ukrainians troops learning trench-clearing tactics and practising shooting machine guns. Interviews with a Ukrainian Army infantry trainer and a Norwegian Army officer.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST— (00:00) WIDE SHOT – DRONES DROP GRENADES DURING A NORWEGIAN TRENCH CLEARANCE DEMONSTRATION (00:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES WATCH A NORWEGIAN TRENCH CLEARANCE DEMONSTRATION (00:27) CLOSE SHOT – A NORWEGIAN FIRST-PERSON VIEW (FPV) DRONE PILOT OPERATES A DRONE (00:35) CLOSE SHOT – AN FPV DRONE FLIES TOWARDS A TARGET (00:40) SLOW MO SHOT – AN FPV DRONE FLIES INTO A TRENCH AND EXPLODES (00:59) CLOSE SHOT – A NORWEGIAN ARMY PATCH (01:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – A NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTOR EXPLAINS AN EXERCISE USING SPENT CARTRIDGES (01:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – NORWEGIAN SOLDIERS DEMONSTRATE TRENCH CLEARANCE TECHNIQUES (01:41) VARIOUS SHOTS - UKRAINIAN TRAINEES PREPARE TO STORM A TRENCH (02:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES ENTER TRENCHES (02:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES CLEAR TRENCH SYSTEMS WITH GRENADES (02:53) SLOW MO SHOT – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS LEAVE THE TRENCH TO ASSESS THEIR DRILL (02:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – NORWEGIAN AND ESTONIAN TRAINERS GIVE FEEDBACK ON THE TRAINEES’ APPROACH (03:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES PRACTISE ON BELT-FED MACHINE GUNS (03:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – DETAILS OF THE MACHINE GUNS FIRING (03:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – TRACER ROUNDS HIT TARGETS (04:06) GOPRO SHOT – A TARGET IS HIT BY THE MACHINE GUN FIRE (04:13) CLOSE SHOT – A TARGET FILLED WITH HOLES (04:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES SEARCH FOR MINES DURING A DRILL (05:01) VARIOUS SHOTS – NORWEGIAN TRAINERS GIVE FEEDBACK ON THE MINE CLEARANCE DRILL (05:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES LOAD THEIR RIFLES WITH BLANKS (05:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – NORWEGIAN AND ESTONIAN INSTRUCTORS EXPLAIN BEST PRACTICES FOR USING GRENADES (05:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – THE CAMP JOMSBORG SIGN (06:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONSTRUCTION VEHICLES WORK AT CAMP JOMSBORG AS IT EXPANDS (06:35) SOUNDBITE (UKRAINIAN) “ARIES”, UKRAINIAN TRAINER “No one wants war, but it comes suddenly. It comes, and no one expects it. And this is the biggest problem. There is a saying, “It is impossible to be ready for war, but you can prepare for it.” The enemy does not observe any laws of war. For the enemy there are no rules. He destroys all the places you grew up in, cuts civilian infrastructure. He kills civilians, including children. And this is not our choice. But the only people who can stop it and push the enemy back are those who take up arms and can stand up to the enemy in order to defend the integrity of their country, to protect their home.” (07:31) SOUNDBITE (UKRAINIAN) “ARIES”, UKRAINIAN TRAINER “Working with new soldiers is like training your own personnel for yourself. Because first of all, we don’t know where they will end up. Maybe they will become my soldiers, maybe they will become my colleagues with whom I will work in the future, to fight, to defend, to assault positions. It is very important to me not just to become their instructor, but also a real sergeant, a true mentor who they can look up to, and whose example they will carry forward.” (08:14) SOUNDBITE (UKRAINIAN) “ARIES”, UKRAINIAN TRAINER “It’s a great experience working with the Norwegians. On both sides, both for us and for them. We have a lot of experience in modern warfare and the Norwegians have very good tools for cooperation, and they are very open to working together, to communication and actively accepting the experience we bring them. They accept the experience we bring to the table, and we also have something to learn from them, and it is a very interesting collaboration.” (08:33) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) ANON, DEPUTY COMMANDER OF CAMP JOMSBORG, NORWEGIAN ARMY “Task for Legio is a Nordic-Baltic joint effort to support Ukraine.” (08:52) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) ANON, DEPUTY COMMANDER OF CAMP JOMSBORG, NORWEGIAN ARMY “It’s them fighting the war right now, it’s not us. But we bring in our competence and are really doing 100% what we can do to improve those soldiers being here. So that the output will hopefully be a winning Ukraine.”