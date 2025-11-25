Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward-Deployed USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command

    JAPAN

    11.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    SASEBO, Japan – Capt. Eddie J. Park was relieved by Capt. Patrick J. Sullivan as commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 24

    This work, Forward-Deployed USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

