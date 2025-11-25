Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, discuss the shooting of two West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 12:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|988097
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-VX744-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111406025
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNGB and SEA address the shooting in Washington, D.C., from Guantanamo Bay, by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.