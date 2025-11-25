Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB and SEA address the shooting in Washington, D.C., from Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, discuss the shooting of two West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 12:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 988097
    VIRIN: 251126-A-VX744-1101
    Filename: DOD_111406025
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    West Virginia National Guard
    John Raines
    Steve Nordhaus
    National Guard Bureau
    DCSafe

