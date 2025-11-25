Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, serve Thanksgiving meals to U.S. Soldiers at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The meal took place following the opening ceremony for newly constructed barracks built by Lithuania to house U.S. troops. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
