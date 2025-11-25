Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, serve Thanksgiving meals to U.S. Soldiers at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The meal took place following the opening ceremony for newly constructed barracks built by Lithuania to house U.S. troops. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988094
    VIRIN: 251126-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111406002
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download