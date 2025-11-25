Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 CAV Conducts Mortar Certification Table VI at BPTA

    POLAND

    11.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, conduct night mortar Table VI qualifications at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. Crews prepared ammunition, coordinated fire missions, and executed live-fire engagements under limited-visibility conditions to certify their proficiency and sustain readiness in support of Forward Land Forces.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988090
    VIRIN: 251123-Z-BN475-1155
    Filename: DOD_111405957
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: PL

    100th MPAD
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    3-8 CAV
    mortar gunnery Table VI

