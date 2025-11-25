3-8 CAV Conducts Mortar Certification Table VI at BPTA

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, conduct night mortar Table VI qualifications at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. Crews prepared ammunition, coordinated fire missions, and executed live-fire engagements under limited-visibility conditions to certify their proficiency and sustain readiness in support of Forward Land Forces.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
