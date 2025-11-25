NATO’s presence in Estonia (international)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

NATO maintains a robust and continuous presence in Estonia as part of its commitment to collective defence. At the core of this presence is NATO’s multinational battlegroup, led by the United Kingdom. The battlegroup conducts regular joint training with the Estonian Defence Forces, ensuring high levels of readiness and interoperability in the event of a potential crisis. If needed, the battlegroup can absorb thousands of additional soldiers and grow in size to a brigade. In the air, NATO contributes to the security of Estonia’s airspace and the entire region through the Baltic Air Policing mission. Allied fighter jets operate on a rotational basis from Ämari Air Base in Estonia, maintaining a 24/7 quick-reaction alert to deter and respond to any unauthorised airspace activity. Estonia is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available from the High North to the Black sea, and beyond within the Alliance. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance. These ground and air elements form a visible and capable deterrent and are a clear demonstration of NATO’s unwavering commitment to Estonia’s defence and to the security of the Alliance as a whole.

Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Grant Brown – British Army “We’ve all signed up to each other’s freedom, each other’s liberty. This is about protecting our own people.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IN ESTONIA —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Grant Brown – British Army “We need to look at NATO as one people, one alliance. And that’s why it’s so important for us to be here.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — THOUSANDS OF COMBAT-READY TROOPS — TEXT ON SCREEN — HUNDREDS OF ARMOURED VEHICLES GRAPHIC: LT COL GRANT BROWN – Commander, British Army —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Grant Brown – British Army “We are on a notice to move. We have all the assets that we need to provide full support to the Estonians in the event of a crisis.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO PROTECTS THE SKIES ABOVE THE ALLIANCE GRAPHIC: LT COL JOÃO GONÇALVES – Portuguese Air Force —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel João Gonçalves - Portuguese Air Force “We are here to protect the Baltic airspace and we are ready to scramble in case there is a need to do that.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — ALLIED SHIPS PATROL THE BALTIC SEA — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IS STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES EVEN FURTHER MORE JETS AND AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS PROTECTING AGAINST ANY THREAT COMING FROM THE SKIES —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Grant Brown – British Army “I’d like to think that the average Estonian feels reassured that we’re here. That they trust that we are here with them, defending their nation with them and that in a time of crisis, we will be here to support them.”