Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Donahue, commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker serve Thanksgiving meals to U.S. Soldiers at the newly opened dining facility on Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit highlighted continued U.S.–Lithuanian partnership and recognized service members deployed during the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)
