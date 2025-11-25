Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Donahue, commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker serve Thanksgiving meals to U.S. Soldiers at the newly opened dining facility on Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit highlighted continued U.S.–Lithuanian partnership and recognized service members deployed during the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)