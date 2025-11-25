Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus

    LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Donahue, commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker serve Thanksgiving meals to U.S. Soldiers at the newly opened dining facility on Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit highlighted continued U.S.–Lithuanian partnership and recognized service members deployed during the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 07:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988082
    VIRIN: 251126-Z-BN475-1236
    Filename: DOD_111405878
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: LT

    This work, Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Camp Herkus, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WeAreNato; 100thMPAD; VCorps; StrongerTogether; TFMarne

