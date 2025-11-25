U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, give a holiday shout-out to their loved ones back home. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988081
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-BY519-7388
|Filename:
|DOD_111405875
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd CAB Powidz Thanksgiving Shout-Outs 2025, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
