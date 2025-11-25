Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID Soldiers decorate Poland DFAC

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade decorate the dining facility before the Thanksgiving meal while staff members of KBR begin meal preparations on 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, November 26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988079
    VIRIN: 251126-A-FS119-4485
    Filename: DOD_111405858
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID Soldiers decorate Poland DFAC, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

