    Naval Reactors Thanksgiving Message 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Caledon Rabbipal 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Adm. Bill Houston, Director, Naval Reactors, sends a message to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program enterprise for Thanksgiving Day 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 22:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988068
    VIRIN: 251102-N-MW694-1416
    Filename: DOD_111405699
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Reactors Thanksgiving Message 2025, by PO1 Caledon Rabbipal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

