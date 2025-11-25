Adm. Bill Houston, Director, Naval Reactors, sends a message to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program enterprise for Thanksgiving Day 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 22:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988068
|VIRIN:
|251102-N-MW694-1416
|Filename:
|DOD_111405699
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Reactors Thanksgiving Message 2025, by PO1 Caledon Rabbipal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.