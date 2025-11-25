Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel and Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, participate in the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen, Cpl Francisco Angel)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games, by Cpl Francisco Angel and LCpl Brooke Pedersen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD San Diego
    San Diego
    Atlas Games; H&S Bn

