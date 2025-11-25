Iwo Jima Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This reel highlights U.S. Marines during operations on Iwo Jima, showcasing their enduring legacy, fighting spirit, and significant role in the Pacific during World War II, created on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2025. The footage honors the Marines who fought there and highlights the significance of the battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Epic Trailer Powerful” by Colorofmusic)