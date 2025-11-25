Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima Reel

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This reel highlights U.S. Marines during operations on Iwo Jima, showcasing their enduring legacy, fighting spirit, and significant role in the Pacific during World War II, created on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2025. The footage honors the Marines who fought there and highlights the significance of the battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Epic Trailer Powerful” by Colorofmusic)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988062
    VIRIN: 251124-M-YD117-1001
    Filename: DOD_111405485
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Iwo Jima Reel, by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

