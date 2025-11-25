This reel highlights U.S. Marines during operations on Iwo Jima, showcasing their enduring legacy, fighting spirit, and significant role in the Pacific during World War II, created on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2025. The footage honors the Marines who fought there and highlights the significance of the battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Epic Trailer Powerful” by Colorofmusic)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 18:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988062
|VIRIN:
|251124-M-YD117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111405485
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iwo Jima Reel, by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
