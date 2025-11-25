The 79th Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable John C. Phelan, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, observe a graduation ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 21, 2025. This ceremony of the Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 19:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988061
|VIRIN:
|251121-M-HE928-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111405460
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Honorable John C. Phelan observes Mike Company Graduation, by Cpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.