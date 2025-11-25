The Honorable John C. Phelan observes Mike Company Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 79th Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable John C. Phelan, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, observe a graduation ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 21, 2025. This ceremony of the Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)