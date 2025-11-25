Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable John C. Phelan observes Mike Company Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The 79th Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable John C. Phelan, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, observe a graduation ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 21, 2025. This ceremony of the Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 19:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988061
    VIRIN: 251121-M-HE928-1002
    Filename: DOD_111405460
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable John C. Phelan observes Mike Company Graduation, by Cpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WRR; Mike Company; Graduation; MCRDSD; SecNav; John C. Phelan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download