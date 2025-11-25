Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivation Ceremony

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivation Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. An inactivation ceremony is held to mark the end of a military unit’s existence and acknowledge the accomplishments achieved during its service, allowing a formal transition of personnel and resources. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988059
    VIRIN: 251126-A-LE415-2383
    Filename: DOD_111405324
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivation Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

