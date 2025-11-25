The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivation Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. An inactivation ceremony is held to mark the end of a military unit’s existence and acknowledge the accomplishments achieved during its service, allowing a formal transition of personnel and resources. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988059
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-LE415-2383
|Filename:
|DOD_111405324
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivation Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.