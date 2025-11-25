video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivation Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. An inactivation ceremony is held to mark the end of a military unit’s existence and acknowledge the accomplishments achieved during its service, allowing a formal transition of personnel and resources. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)