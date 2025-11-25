The 75th Field Artillery Brigade holds its annual Turkey Bowl Flag Football Tournament before releasing for Thanksgiving Weekend November 26, 2025 on Fort Sill. The Turkey Bowl is an annual tradition in which each of the brigade's subordinate battalions compete against each other in flag football. The championship match was between 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment and 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. 4-60th ADAR came out on top as the Diamond Brigade's 2025 champion. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988057
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-WX026-1144
|Filename:
|DOD_111405283
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 75th FA BDE Turkey Bowl, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
