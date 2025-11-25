Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 75th FA BDE Turkey Bowl

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 75th Field Artillery Brigade holds its annual Turkey Bowl Flag Football Tournament before releasing for Thanksgiving Weekend November 26, 2025 on Fort Sill. The Turkey Bowl is an annual tradition in which each of the brigade's subordinate battalions compete against each other in flag football. The championship match was between 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment and 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. 4-60th ADAR came out on top as the Diamond Brigade's 2025 champion. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988057
    VIRIN: 251126-A-WX026-1144
    Filename: DOD_111405283
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    flag football
    comaraderie
    75th FAB
    75th FA BDE
    TurkeyBowl
    Thanksgiving

