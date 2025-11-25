Gen. Christopher T. Donahue Visits Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Lithuania (REEL)

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visits and serves food to Soldiers during their Thanksgiving meal at the dining facility, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. The participation of senior leaders and distinguished guests in serving Thanksgiving meals reflects the U.S. Army’s long-standing commitment to putting the Soldiers first. Soldiers forward deployed in Lithuania demonstrate steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terron Williams)
Music provided via CapCut
