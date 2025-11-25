Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaser: I Marine Expeditionary force prepares for Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force are set to participate in Steel Knight 25 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Dec. 2-Dec. 20, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Run Down the Clock composed by Brad Stones/stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988052
    VIRIN: 251126-M-YN654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111405156
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    1st Marine Division, 1 MEF, Steel Knight, MAGTF, Naval Integration, SK25

