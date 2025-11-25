Teaser: I Marine Expeditionary force prepares for Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force are set to participate in Steel Knight 25 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Dec. 2-Dec. 20, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Run Down the Clock composed by Brad Stones/stock.adobe.com)
