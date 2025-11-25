Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Thanksgiving Meal Interviews

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Wesley Morton, commander of the Military Intelligence Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Swayer, senior enlisted leader of 1st ABCT, and their Soldiers share their thoughts on participating in a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2025. Culinary specialists at Fort Stewart and across the Army strive to provide a taste of home as service members spend holidays away from family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May )

    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Thanksgiving Meal Interviews, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #3ID #DogFaceSoldier #Marne #GasChamber

