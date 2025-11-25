3rd Infantry Division Thanksgiving Meal Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Wesley Morton, commander of the Military Intelligence Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Swayer, senior enlisted leader of 1st ABCT, and their Soldiers share their thoughts on participating in a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2025. Culinary specialists at Fort Stewart and across the Army strive to provide a taste of home as service members spend holidays away from family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May )