Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, rehearse helicopter raid tactics during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17-19, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988043
    VIRIN: 251117-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_111405085
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics, by Cpl Logan Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download