B-Roll: 1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, rehearse helicopter raid tactics during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17-19, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)