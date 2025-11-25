B-Roll: 1st Bn., 1st Marines conduct helicopter raid

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, rehearse helicopter raids during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)
|11.19.2025
|11.26.2025 15:29
|B-Roll
|988042
|251119-M-OL443-1001
|DOD_111405043
|00:03:25
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
