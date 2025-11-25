Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Expresses Gratitude for Thanksgiving

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman takes a moment to thank the service members, families, and surrounding communities for their service, sacrifice and support. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988035
    VIRIN: 251125-N-PJ019-8916
    Filename: DOD_111404939
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

