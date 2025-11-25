Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola Happy Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola wishes viewers Happy Thanksgiving Nov. 26, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988033
    VIRIN: 251126-N-PJ019-5299
    Filename: DOD_111404932
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Happy Thanksgiving, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GenericThanksgiving
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download