Shout outs for both Army and Navy after the 2025 Flag football game.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 12:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988026
|VIRIN:
|251112-A-XP698-2479
|Filename:
|DOD_111404737
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army and Navy Shout out B-roll, by SSG Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.