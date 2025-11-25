Laulima Navy Spotlight: Coming Together to Help Each Other

Enrique Sabal served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and now works at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Facility. Originally from the Philippines, Sabal said he practices laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, by taking part in Adopt-A-Highway clean-ups, which he sees as a great way to teach children to take care of the land. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
