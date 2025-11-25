Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Coming Together to Help Each Other

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Enrique Sabal served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and now works at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Facility. Originally from the Philippines, Sabal said he practices laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, by taking part in Adopt-A-Highway clean-ups, which he sees as a great way to teach children to take care of the land. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 988023
    VIRIN: 251126-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111404716
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Coming Together to Help Each Other, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Laulima Navy
    Hawaii
    Enrique Sabal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download