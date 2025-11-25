Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our commitment runs deep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Our commitment runs deep. The dedication, professionalism and resilience our employees bring to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport every day advances undersea warfare capabilities. Our mission is critical to the security and future of our nation, and our expertise ensures that the Fleet receives the innovative technologies it needs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988022
    VIRIN: 251126-N-IV265-1001
    PIN: 251126
    Filename: DOD_111404682
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our commitment runs deep, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tip of the spear
    fleet support
    NUWC Division Newport
    warfighter readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download