Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1AD demonstrates lethality and readiness during Iron Heroes 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division battled for top honors during the Iron Heroes Competition, where elite teams from each brigade pushed through grueling physical, technical, and tactical events to earn the right to represent America’s Tank Division on the national stage. The multi-day competition tested strength, endurance, teamwork, and mastery of warrior tasks as “Iron Soldiers” showcased the grit and excellence that define the division. The winning team will advance to compete nationally, carrying forward the 1AD legacy of toughness, readiness, and lethal proficiency (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis .G McCants Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988013
    VIRIN: 251121-A-KX494-5572
    Filename: DOD_111404447
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD demonstrates lethality and readiness during Iron Heroes 2025, by SGT Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division
    Iron Heroes Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download