1AD demonstrates lethality and readiness during Iron Heroes 2025

Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division battled for top honors during the Iron Heroes Competition, where elite teams from each brigade pushed through grueling physical, technical, and tactical events to earn the right to represent America’s Tank Division on the national stage. The multi-day competition tested strength, endurance, teamwork, and mastery of warrior tasks as “Iron Soldiers” showcased the grit and excellence that define the division. The winning team will advance to compete nationally, carrying forward the 1AD legacy of toughness, readiness, and lethal proficiency (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis .G McCants Jr.)