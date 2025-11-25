Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving Football 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Darius Smith 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps participate in the Dragonsgiving flag football game at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025. The game gave Soldiers at Corps the chance to strengthen the camaraderie within the ranks going into the holidays. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darius M. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988012
    VIRIN: 251125-A-CK855-2396
    Filename: DOD_111404406
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving Football 2025, by SPC Darius Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    flag football
    Dragonsgiving
    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download