XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving Football 2025

U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps participate in the Dragonsgiving flag football game at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025. The game gave Soldiers at Corps the chance to strengthen the camaraderie within the ranks going into the holidays. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darius M. Smith)
|11.25.2025
|11.26.2025 11:14
|Video Productions
|988012
|251125-A-CK855-2396
|DOD_111404406
|00:01:00
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
