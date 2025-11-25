XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving Football 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps participate in the Dragonsgiving flag football game at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025. The game gave Soldiers at Corps the chance to strengthen the camaraderie within the ranks going into the holidays. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darius M. Smith)