    Ready to Refuel: 6ARW KC-135 crew prepares for Global Thunder 26

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for departure during Exercise Global Thunder 26 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly and Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988008
    VIRIN: 251022-F-DE541-1002
    PIN: 251022F
    Filename: DOD_111404325
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Refuel: 6ARW KC-135 crew prepares for Global Thunder 26, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135 Strantotanker
    91st ARS
    US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
    Stratotanker
    Global Thunder 26

