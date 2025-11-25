Ready to Refuel: 6ARW KC-135 crew prepares for Global Thunder 26

Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for departure during Exercise Global Thunder 26 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly and Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988008
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-DE541-1002
|PIN:
|251022F
|Filename:
|DOD_111404325
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
