    Clock Tower Thanksgiving

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army leaders from throughout the 21st Theater Sustainment Command serve food during the Clock Tower Cafe Thanksgiving meal on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 26, 2025. The Kleber Kaserne dining facility hosts a Thanksgiving luncheon annually for service members and their families to celebrate Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Mutant Club by HoliznaCC0 is licensed under a CC0 1.0 Universal License.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988004
    VIRIN: 251126-A-RM492-8083
    Filename: DOD_111404261
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clock Tower Thanksgiving, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    StrongerTog
    Thanksgiving

