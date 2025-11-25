NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mike Eberhart, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota public works officer, and John Eichstadt, NAVSTA Rota deputy public works officer, speak about the functions and outputs of Naval Facilities Engineering Command/Public Works Department Rota for a supported command spotlight onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988002
|VIRIN:
|251126-N-YS747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111404248
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota NAVFAC/PWD Supported Command Spotlight, by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.