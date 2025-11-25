NAVSTA Rota NAVFAC/PWD Supported Command Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mike Eberhart, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota public works officer, and John Eichstadt, NAVSTA Rota deputy public works officer, speak about the functions and outputs of Naval Facilities Engineering Command/Public Works Department Rota for a supported command spotlight onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)