Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota NAVFAC/PWD Supported Command Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    11.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mike Eberhart, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota public works officer, and John Eichstadt, NAVSTA Rota deputy public works officer, speak about the functions and outputs of Naval Facilities Engineering Command/Public Works Department Rota for a supported command spotlight onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988002
    VIRIN: 251126-N-YS747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111404248
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota NAVFAC/PWD Supported Command Spotlight, by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAL STATION ROTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download