Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chef Robert Irvine Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, speaks on the importance of preparing, cooking, and serving a Thanksgiving meal for forward deployed Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 05:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987997
    VIRIN: 251125-A-LA844-2250
    Filename: DOD_111404087
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine Interview, by SPC Brandi Frizzell and SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download