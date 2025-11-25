Chef Robert Irvine Interview

Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, speaks on the importance of preparing, cooking, and serving a Thanksgiving meal for forward deployed Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
