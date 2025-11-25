76th AS Conduct training flight to maintain airlift readiness B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron fly a C-37A aircraft during a training mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The 76th AS conducts training flights to sustain global airlift readiness and ensure aircrews remain qualified to provide fast, executive-level transport for U.S., allied and partner leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)