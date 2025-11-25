Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th AS Conduct training flight to maintain airlift readiness B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron fly a C-37A aircraft during a training mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The 76th AS conducts training flights to sustain global airlift readiness and ensure aircrews remain qualified to provide fast, executive-level transport for U.S., allied and partner leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    b-roll
    86 AW
    76 AS
    Ramstein

