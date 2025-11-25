Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chef Robert Irvine Visits Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command and Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, visit the U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987985
    VIRIN: 251125-A-LA844-9620
    Filename: DOD_111403973
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine Visits Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    target news europe
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download