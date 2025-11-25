On this AFN Europe Report:
Admiral Stuart Munsch relinquished command of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples to Admiral George Wikoff at Joint Force Command Naples, Italy.
U.S. Marines and Sailors operating as Marine Rotational Force – Europe participate in Finland’s annual maritime exercise Freezing Winds across the Baltic Sea Region.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
This work, AFN Europe Report - November 28, 2025, by Amn Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
