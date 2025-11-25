Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - November 28, 2025

    GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Video by Airman Alexandra Dale 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    Admiral Stuart Munsch relinquished command of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples to Admiral George Wikoff at Joint Force Command Naples, Italy.

    U.S. Marines and Sailors operating as Marine Rotational Force – Europe participate in Finland’s annual maritime exercise Freezing Winds across the Baltic Sea Region.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 04:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987984
    VIRIN: 251125-F-UM994-7761
    Filename: DOD_111403972
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    JFC Naples
    AFN Europe
    Europe report
    Freezing Winds 2025
    NAVEUR NAVAF
    Marine Rotational Force - Europe

