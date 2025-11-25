AFN Europe Report - November 28, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



Admiral Stuart Munsch relinquished command of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples to Admiral George Wikoff at Joint Force Command Naples, Italy.



U.S. Marines and Sailors operating as Marine Rotational Force – Europe participate in Finland’s annual maritime exercise Freezing Winds across the Baltic Sea Region.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)