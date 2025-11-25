Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Visits Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, meets with Soldiers Nov. 25, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The U.S. Army's sustained presence in Romania reflects a deep commitment to bilateral cooperation while reinforcing collective defense priorities, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating dedication to regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Asher Atkinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987983
    VIRIN: 251125-A-NH945-6126
    Filename: DOD_111403971
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Visits Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, WEARENATO, EUCOM, SwordofFreedom, ItWillBeDone, VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download