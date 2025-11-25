Promotion ceremony of Simratpal "Simmer" Singh from Army Major to Lieutenant Colonel on 25 November 2025, at Camp Zama, Japan, while serving as Deputy Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 03:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987982
|VIRIN:
|251125-D-AD803-2976
|Filename:
|DOD_111403962
|Length:
|00:10:54
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LTC Simratpal "Simmer" Singh Promotion Ceremony [FULL], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.