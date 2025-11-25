Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTC Simratpal "Simmer" Singh Promotion Ceremony [FULL]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.24.2025

    Video by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Promotion ceremony of Simratpal "Simmer" Singh from Army Major to Lieutenant Colonel on 25 November 2025, at Camp Zama, Japan, while serving as Deputy Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987982
    VIRIN: 251125-D-AD803-2976
    Filename: DOD_111403962
    Length: 00:10:54
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Simratpal "Simmer" Singh Promotion Ceremony [FULL], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    corps of engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download