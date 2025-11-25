The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District marks Thanksgiving with a compilation of the people and projects from the year. From strengthening infrastructure to safeguarding our communities, FED remains focused on the mission to protect, build and sustain the nation's and the Republic of Korea's future. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 23:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987965
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-CQ138-1617
|Filename:
|DOD_111403729
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving Greetings from UASCE FED, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
