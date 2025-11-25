Thanksgiving Greetings from UASCE FED

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District marks Thanksgiving with a compilation of the people and projects from the year. From strengthening infrastructure to safeguarding our communities, FED remains focused on the mission to protect, build and sustain the nation's and the Republic of Korea's future. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)