    Thanksgiving Greetings from UASCE FED

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2025

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District marks Thanksgiving with a compilation of the people and projects from the year. From strengthening infrastructure to safeguarding our communities, FED remains focused on the mission to protect, build and sustain the nation's and the Republic of Korea's future. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 23:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987965
    VIRIN: 251114-A-CQ138-1617
    Filename: DOD_111403729
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USACE, USACEFED, POD, Engineering, Construction, Thanksgiving

