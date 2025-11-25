III Marine Expeditionary Force: Opportunity in the Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987959" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) share their perspectives on the professional, personal, and family benefits of serving forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. This video product was completed on Nov. 20, 2025, to showcase the benefits of serving in III MEF. Demonstrating the Marine Corps’ maneuver warfare concept, III MEF is the nucleus of a joint and coalition stand-in force within the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Tides of Uncertainty performed by AudioAmbi/stock.adobe.com