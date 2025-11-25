III Marine Expeditionary Force: Opportunity in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) share their perspectives on the professional, personal, and family benefits of serving forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. This video product was completed on Nov. 20, 2025, to showcase the benefits of serving in III MEF. Demonstrating the Marine Corps’ maneuver warfare concept, III MEF is the nucleus of a joint and coalition stand-in force within the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Tides of Uncertainty performed by AudioAmbi/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 22:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987959
|VIRIN:
|251120-M-BH827-8747
|Filename:
|DOD_111403706
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.