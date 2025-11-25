Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force: Opportunity in the Indo-Pacific

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) share their perspectives on the professional, personal, and family benefits of serving forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. This video product was completed on Nov. 20, 2025, to showcase the benefits of serving in III MEF. Demonstrating the Marine Corps’ maneuver warfare concept, III MEF is the nucleus of a joint and coalition stand-in force within the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Tides of Uncertainty performed by AudioAmbi/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 22:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987959
    VIRIN: 251120-M-BH827-8747
    Filename: DOD_111403706
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    warfighters
    III MEF
    FirstToFight
    USINDOPACOM
    family
    USMC

