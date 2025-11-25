Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passport: Rest and Recovery

    JAPAN

    11.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this episode of the Pacific Passport, Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel tries a Japanese Enzyme Bath, in Fussa, Tokyo, Japan. The enzyme bath, originated in Hokkaido from farmers using compost to stay warm in the winter, then the practice evolved into a therapeutic practice in the 20th century after Olympians were given the opportunity to try during the 1972 Olympics for recovery. The mixture is made up of fermented rice bran which builds in heat as it gets mixed and continues to ferment throughout the day. The practice is said to help improve circulation, detox the body and promote relaxation.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 21:05
    Location: JP

