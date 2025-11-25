On this episode of the Pacific Passport, Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel tries a Japanese Enzyme Bath, in Fussa, Tokyo, Japan. The enzyme bath, originated in Hokkaido from farmers using compost to stay warm in the winter, then the practice evolved into a therapeutic practice in the 20th century after Olympians were given the opportunity to try during the 1972 Olympics for recovery. The mixture is made up of fermented rice bran which builds in heat as it gets mixed and continues to ferment throughout the day. The practice is said to help improve circulation, detox the body and promote relaxation.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|987955
|VIRIN:
|251111-N-XP917-2310
|Filename:
|DOD_111403663
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Passport: Rest and Recovery, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
