Passport: Rest and Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Pacific Passport, Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel tries a Japanese Enzyme Bath, in Fussa, Tokyo, Japan. The enzyme bath, originated in Hokkaido from farmers using compost to stay warm in the winter, then the practice evolved into a therapeutic practice in the 20th century after Olympians were given the opportunity to try during the 1972 Olympics for recovery. The mixture is made up of fermented rice bran which builds in heat as it gets mixed and continues to ferment throughout the day. The practice is said to help improve circulation, detox the body and promote relaxation.